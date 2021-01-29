Man arrested after giving alcohol to a minor and then raping her

TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — Tom Kaynal Powell Jr. has been arrested after giving alcohol to a minor and then raping her, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

“The victim was a 15-year-old, female juvenile who had recently communicated with the accused and during their communication, the two agreed to meet in person and the accused picked the victim up and brought her to his residence. While at the apartment, the accused provided alcohol to the victim, causing her to become incapacitated at which time he sexually assaulted her,” said Officer Renee Carr with PWCPD.

The incident occurred at the Linden Park Apartments in Triangle, Va. Powell Jr. is being held without bond.