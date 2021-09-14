Man arrested after four robberies at Fairfax 7-Eleven

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man has been charged for a series of robberies that took place at a Fairfax 7-Eleven between July and September.

Police said that 32-year-old Ronald Hill Jr. was charged and arrested on Saturday after four robberies at the 7-Eleven on 9511 Blake Lane. Police said that in each robbery, Hill assaulted an employee and stole items as well as cash from the register. The robberies took place on July 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29 and Sept. 6.

The release reported that police heard that the suspect had been involved in a trespassing incident. They were able to find him from that incident and arrest him. Hill is being held in the Arlington County Adult Detention Center.