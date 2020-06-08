Man arrested after driving vehicle through protesters on Lakeside Avenue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have made an arrest after several witnesses reported that an adult male was seen driving through protesters occupying the roadway on Sunday evening.

Henrico Police responded to a call from the Richmond Police Department at 5:45 p.m. for an incident that occurred at a protest walk on Lakeside Avenue near Vale Street.

Police arrested 36-year-old Harry H. Rogers, of Hanover County, in Richmond near the AP Hill Monument.

Harry H. Rogers being arrested Sunday after he seen driving through protesters occupying the roadway on Sunday evening.

Witnesses said a vehicle revved its engine before driving through a group of protesters.

Rogers was charged with assault and battery.

An adult male victim was checked by rescue teams on scene and refused any further treatment.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

