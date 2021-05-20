Man arrested after attacking victim with a broom in grocery store

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man was arrested after pulling a knife on a man inside a Food Lion and then beating him with a broom.

Dawayntay Giles was arrested by the Prince William County Police Department on Wednesday and was charged with malicious wounding, assault and battery.

Authorities said Giles allegedly started a verbal altercation with a man inside the store and proceeded to strike him multiple times, brandish a knife, then grabbed a nearby broom and continued to strike him.

The victim reported minor injuries after the incident.

Giles is set to appear in court on Sept. 14.

