Man arrested after attacking jogger

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– A Centreville man has been arrested after attacking a jogger.

Fairfax County Police arrested 21-year-old Vincent Wesley. Police responded at the 6600 block of Audrey Kay Court, where a woman was jogging near Thomas Grant Drive when Wesley assaulted her. A witness went to help the woman and Wesley ran away. According to officials, Wesley has been charged with malicious wounding and strangulation.

SGT. Gregory Bedor said, “The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries, that were not life-threatening. After a search of the area officers identified and arrested 21-year-old Vincent Wesley nearby.”

Wesley is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.