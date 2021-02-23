Man arrested after attacking EMS personnel

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man was arrested after he assaulted EMS personnel while he was being evaluated at Patient First in Woodbridge on Sunday night.

John Sungsoo Kim was arrested by the Prince William County Police Department on Sunday night and charged with four counts of assault and battery of EMS.

Authorities said Kim assaulted multiple EMS members, kicking and striking them before police arrived.

No EMS members were hurt in the incident. Kim is being held without bond.