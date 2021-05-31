Man arrested after allegedly shattering glass doors to break into homes, biting an officer

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — 32-year-old Carlo Peter Genova was arrested after allegedly breaking into two homes and then attacking a police officer when he was being arrested.

The Prince William County Police Department arrested Genova on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly pushed and struck an officer, attempted to take his electronic restraint device and bit him.

PWCPD said Genova threw rocks at a sliding glass door to enter a home in the 1900 block of Winslow Ct. in Woodbridge. The homeowner was present and called police leading Genova to flee the home, but he was quickly apprehended by police. Another homeowner located on the 1700 block of Powder Horn Terrace said the man allegedly shattered their glass sliding door and then poured gasoline on the floor once inside.

Both the police and fire department continue to investigate these incidents.

Genova is set to appear in court on Aug. 19.