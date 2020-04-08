Man allegedly stabs father after argument in Stephens City

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man is accused of stabbing his father in the arm during an argument in their driveway on Monday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said the two were arguing in front of their home in the 400 block of Kintyre Lane regarding the suspect’s employment status. The father, identified as Carl Story, called 9-1-1 around 9:30 p.m. and reported that his son, identified as Cody Story, just stabbed him. Frederick County EMS stabilized Carl and said he lost a significant amount of blood, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they found Cody in the 200 block of Tallamore Drive around 9:36 p.m. suffering from an apparent seizure. Deputies said they found him with a 7″ pocket knife that appeared to have blood on it. Cody was evaluated at the emergency room and then arrested and charged with malicious wounding and served with an emergency protective order, according to deputies.

His father, Carl, was determined to require surgery for his wounds, but had non-life-threatening injuries.