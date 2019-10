Police say other residents in the home intervened and the victim was freed and contacted police with minor injuries.

WODDBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department has arrested a man accused of trapping a woman in a room and sexually assaulting her on October 18.

Police say other residents in the home intervened and the victim was freed and contacted police with minor injuries.

Danilzon Ruiz Torres has been charged with abduction and object sexual penetration and is being held without bond.