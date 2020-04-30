Man accused of coercing underage girl to send explicit photos

Hopper began an online relationship with the victim who was 16-years-old at the time

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department arrested a suspect who was allegedly exchanging inappropriate images with an underage girl.

26-year-old Steven Joseph Hopper was taken into custody by Delaware police and was extradited to Prince William County. According to officials, the girl sent Hopper images over Facebook after Hopper allegedly told the victim he was 18 years old.

Hopper is suspected of beginning an online relationship with the victim which lasted from August 2019 to October 2018. The victim was 16 years old at the time it started. Police said the victim’s parents intervened and notified police.