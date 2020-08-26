MAGA meetup viewing party for RNC

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday night a MAGA Meetup was held in Woodbridge, it was one of the 5,000 Maga Meetups being held this week in the 17 battleground states.

Trump supporters heard from Rich Anderson, Chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.

Anderson came directly from the RNC in Charlotte and was excited to speak to Trump Supporters in Prince William County saying that there was a lot of excitement in Charlotte and he’s especially excited to see supporters out tonight who have one goal, that is to reelect Trump.

“There was a lot of excitement, the president and Vice President were unanimously renominated for their offices. And in fact I have in my hand the paperwork that I’ll turn in tomorrow from the Republican national committee to put them on the ballot here in Virginia as the official nominees”

“This is part of bringing those who support Mr. Trump and Vice President Pence into network, to get together, to reinforce one another, to talk issues, and to just lift each other up”

After Chairman Anderson’s speech, supporters stayed behind to collectively watch the RNC.