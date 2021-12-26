‘MADE’ host inaugural artisan market in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The MADE artisan market holiday pop-up is open in Leesburg, and it’s not only a place to shop but a place that allows artists to thrive.

The MADE artisan market takes place at the Village at Leesburg, and organizers say it’s a great way to provide exposure for local artists.

“We’re looking to provide a home base for these artists and makers so that they can actually launch their businesses, and that’s the concept behind made,” said Kathy Copeland, owner of MADE Artisans Markets.

The event includes over 16 vendors who create handmade crafts from paintings, jewelry to clothes.

Artists get to sell their work at the market and create art pieces while at the event. The market also serves as a workplace where artists can create various projects then sell to customers.

The market is open Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue through Jan. 2.

For more information on the pop-up market and future events, visit www.madeloudoun.com.