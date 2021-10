WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — In November, some uninsured people will be able to get a low-cost CT lung screening through Valley Health.

The screening event will be offered at all six Valley Health hospitals. People who are interested must meet eligibility criteria ich includes adult and ex-smokers between the ages of 55 and 80 with a thirty-pack-a-year history of smoking. The cost of the screening is $20.

If you think you might be eligible to be screened, you can call 540-536-LUNG (5864).