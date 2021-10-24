LuminoCity Festival selects Roer’s Zoofari for annual exhibit

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — The annual LuminoCity Festival has selected Roer’s Zoofari in Reston as the home for this year’s annual exhibit.

The light exhibit incorporates different cultures in the pieces, inspired by African, Asian and ancient-themed art displays.

This year’s festival is the third annual light display, but this is the first year the festival is being held outside of Manhattan. The art is created by young Virginia and New York artists.

LuminoCity’s founder Xiaoyi Chen was inspired to host this year’s festival at Roer’s Zoofari after taking a trip to northern Virginia.



“After visiting the Zoofari a few months ago earlier in the year, she wanted to bring a more wild life adventure feel to this year’s festival. That’s why we decided to bring the event to a new market here in Reston,” said Raj Persaud, producer for LuminoCity.

Mike Kerr, COO at Roer’s Zoofari, says the collaboration came at the perfect time.



“We were looking for a new idea to bring to our facility, and we were really excited when the team decided to choose our location,” said Kerr.

The LuminoCity Festival will run through Jan. 2nd.