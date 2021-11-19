Lt. Governor-elect of Virginia pays a call on Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The election in Virginia of the Youngkin-Sears ticket earlier this month was one of the biggest national political news stories of the year. Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears paid a call on the town of Winchester as we rolled into the weekend. Just weeks remain before the new administration comes into power.

At the start of the campaign season, few gave her a chance to upset the favored Democratic ticket in this year’s statewide election in Virginia. She was part of a Republican sweep and has hit the ground running with a stop in Frederick County to thank the local Salvation Army for their holiday cheer.

“I just flew in from Roanoke being with the Governor-elect, Glenn Youngkin,” Sears explained. “We were touring a women’s homeless shelter, and [meeting with] battered women, children.”

On hand to greet her was Middletown’s mayor, looking forward to the changing of the guard in Richmond.

“Being here from Frederick County is great for us,” said the mayor. “Hopefully some projects can get fixed around here that might have been put on the back burner, such as I-81. But we’re very excited for her.”

Like anyone taking a new job, Sears is energetically getting her arms around the challenge.

“All the focus is on education right now, public safety, for sure,” Sears said. “We’ve seen the budget – I mean 13 billion, new monies that no one expected, so there’s just so much to look at.”

Governor-elect Youngkin just returned from a Republican governors’ meeting in Arizona where, according to political insiders, he was the toast of the party.

The new administration will be sworn in this coming January. Lt. Governor Sears is not totally new to politics. She served one term in the Virginia House of Delegates, from 2002 to 2004. In 2016 she ran unsuccessfully as a write-in candidate for the U.S. Senate. She is the first woman and first person of Jamaican origin to be elected statewide.