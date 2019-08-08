Loudoun’s first pro soccer team to play inaugural game at new stadium Friday

The players practiced on Segra Field for the first time Thursday morning.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun is gearing up for the start of a new era in professional soccer in the county.

Loudoun United, Loudoun County’s first pro soccer team, is hosting its inaugural game Friday night at 7:30 in Leesburg. Its players hail from Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., and a few come from as far as El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Argentina.

The team is brand new, and so is its Fifa-certified stadium. The players practiced on Segra Field for the first time Thursday morning. Chief Operating Officer Adam Behnke says the team’s logo and brand reflect the strong sense of pride he feels in the Loudoun County community.

“We have been pleasantly pleased with everything that we’ve seen here with our community leaders, our business leaders, elected officials…welcoming us with open arms. We’re excited to be here,” said Behnke. “It’s an incredible community. Can’t think of a better place than Loudoun for this team.”

Outside of the stands, spectators will enjoy a “food truck alley” with burgers and hot dogs, and locally-sourced brews and wines.