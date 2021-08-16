Loudoun Therapeutic Riding expands, advancing their services

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun Therapeutic Riding in Leesburg Virginia is now moving its herd to Lucia Farm in Lovettsville. The new location will allow 99 more days of equine-assisted therapy per year.

Loudoun Therapeutic Riding provides equine-assisted services for those with disabilities and battling with the mental health crisis. Embarking on a new journey with their move will help children and adults thrive by becoming stronger and more resilient.

Susan Koehler, Executive Director, Loudoun Therapeutic Riding said, “One of the great advantages of being here is that the barn and our indoor arena is all under one roof, so that we can groom and tack our horses and that gives our participants even more horse time.”

Currently, there are approximately 15,300 Loudoun County residents living with disabilities.