Loudoun supervisors launch work on first COVID-era budget

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County supervisors have set county staff members to work writing their first COVID-Era budget.

Officials said usually the county budget staff begins to write the next fiscal year’s budget almost as soon as the current one starts, however with the effects of the pandemic, property markets are facing uncertainty, making budget planning difficult.

According to county officials, one of those effects is on the county government, which has been running an emergency pandemic response since March. Hemstreet said the county is “essentially operating two separate operations,” the COVID response and the county’s normal operations.

“A lot of national economists have commented economic recovery won’t really have a certain path until the pandemic itself has a better resolution, so it’s going to be an economic ride with the health situation. I certainly hope that there’s resolution to the health situations,” Caleb Weitz, Assistant Director of the Department of Finance and Budget said.

Weitz said although this is a strenuous process, the deadline of completion is early April.