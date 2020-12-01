Loudoun Supervisors ask State legislators to restore transportation funding

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Although this isn’t their first time, Loudoun Supervisors are asking State Supervisors to restore transportation funding.

County Supervisors are pushing for the General Assembly to restore funding for the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, which funds millions of dollars a year in transportation projects in the region. Officials said with the constant push for funding, residents are paying the price.

Phylis Randall, Board of Supervisors Chair said, “Northern Virginia should not be taxed a third time to get money back in the NVTA, and I will fight that in everything I have. The $32 million that were short should come out of state revenue and not local tax revenue. We know that this year is really tough because of COVID-19 so if it doesn’t happen this year we understand that, but please do not bring any bills forward.”

Officials said in 2019 when a bill to establish new fees and taxes around Interstate 81 to fund improvements on the interstate also included a provision to distribute some of that revenue estimated at $20 million to the NVTA each year. Depending on how the pandemic goes it can affect tax revenues and commuting patterns as teleworking could become more common in the long term.

Officials said they want to see protective language put into code from the NVTA and that no legislator puts a bill in that the County will tax themselves again.