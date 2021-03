WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) -- A religious tutor is being held without bond in connection with crimes against two children that took place on two different occasions: one in February of this year and another in November of last year.

36-year-old Adam Countee has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with children, 2 counts of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children and 1 count of cruelty and injuries to children. According to Prince William Police Countee exposed himself to two children in the same family, one 10-year-old girl in November, and a 12-year-old boy in February.