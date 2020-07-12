Loudoun Sheriff doesn’t agree with efforts to create countywide police department

"This is a reckless power grab intended to inject partisan politics into public safety and forever change the direct accountability of the sheriff's office to the people of Loudoun County"

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman is pushing back on efforts to create a countywide police department.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is pushing to create a countywide police department, and according to officials, the board is expected to take the first step on July 21 by voting to advance the proposal. Officials said a county police department would dramatically reduce the reach and scope of the county sheriff’s office.

Mike Chapman, Sheriff, Loudoun County Police Department said, “This is a reckless power grab intended to inject partisan politics into public safety and forever change the direct accountability of the sheriff’s office to the people of Loudoun County.”