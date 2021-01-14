Loudoun Sheriff department investigates 7-Eleven robbery, believes to be a connection

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2nd robbery at a 7-Eleven.

A picture was taken from surveillance footage of the suspect accused of robbing a 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning in the 21900 block of Cascades Parkway.

According to officials, the same 7-Eleven was successfully robbed in December of 2019. The suspect came into the store demanding money before 3 am and pulled out a gun.

Mark Poland, Under-Sheriff, Loudoun County Sheriff Department said, “The suspect did not wait, did not stick around and end up fleeing. But oddly enough shortly after that as deputies were searching the area looking for that suspect in that incident, we got a report from the 7-Eleven on Church Road that a suspicious individual was trying to enter the store. The clerk at that 7-Eleven had the doors locked for security reasons and did not let the individual in.”

Officials said the description matched the suspect from the robbery on Cascades Parkway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff Department at 703-777-1021.