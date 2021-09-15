Loudoun School Board approves measures for professional conduct

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– The Loudoun County School Board approved measures for professional conduct for staff members.

The board approved these measures Tuesday evening to implement professional standards of conduct for staff adopting new language for an inclusive, safe, and supportive work and educational environment where individuals from diverse backgrounds work together.

School officials said this will help employees to reject behavior and language that goes against and demeans individuals when it comes to race, color, ancestry and national origin. According to LCPS officials, students and staff who feel as if someone is breaking this policy are encouraged to report the issue to a supervisor.

Board members also discussed dress code changes that unanimously approved revisions to LCPS’ dress code, found in Policy 8720. Those revisions said students “should be able to dress comfortably for school,” and that attire “should not be blamed as a distraction to the learning environment.” The new language also encourages teachers to focus on classroom instruction as opposed to dress code enforcement.