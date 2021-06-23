Loudoun Planning Commission holds public information meeting on Route 15 widening

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday night, a public information meeting was held to bring updates and answer questions regarding the status of the Route 15 widening project in Loudoun County.

A study was conducted in 2016 by the County to identify the cause of recurring congestion on Route 15 north of Leesburg, especially in the northbound direction during afternoon and evening peak hours. The findings were presented to the board in 2017, concluding additional capacity was needed. In 2018, the board approved to widen Route 15 from North King Street to Montresor Road.

Then, in 2019, the board endorsed “Concept B” Improvements including more lane expansions, added roundabouts, realigned intersections and more.

Some residents expressed apprehension on the addition of more lanes.

“Instead of significant changes to scenery, destroying farmland and inviting yet more traffic into this rural area, has the Loudoun board or other state representatives considered installing minimally invasive traffic circles at dangerous intersections such as such as Montresor and Lovettsville Road?” said one resident.

Community members also asked if Maryland has plans to expand its part of Route 15 and currently the state does not have plans or funding to add additional lanes.

The County encourages more public input before the Planning Commission presents its final recommendation to the board. To submit feedback, click here.