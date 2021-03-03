Loudoun passes gun ban on government property

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday night, Loudoun County supervisors passed a new ordinance, banning guns from county buildings, offices and parks.

However, the board added an exemption to the ordinance, allowing individuals who have concealed handgun permits to still carry in parks, but they may never carry semi-automatic weapons, shotguns, or guns with a magazine attached.

The discussion of the ordinance brought controversy among board members.

“Five of us were elected to this board, in large part, because of our stance on guns. We accepted the support of the gun safety advocacy groups and the voters put us here because they want us to enact such legislation,” said Algonkian district supervisor, Juli Briskman.

Blue Ridge district supervisor Tony Buffington accused Briskman of supporting the ban for political purposes.

“If you listen to Supervisor’s Briskman’s opening, it’s for political reasons because you ran on this for your party, and you won, and you were elected and five or six of you were elected from a certain party and now that’s what you’re trying to do now that you’re in office. Those are the wrong reasons to be trying to do this, The right reason would be if there was a problem, but we don’t have one,” stated Buffington.

Loudoun County staff have also been directed by the board, under the new ordinance, to set up security screening at the Government Center, Shenandoah Building and the Sterling Service Center.