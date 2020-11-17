Loudoun officials warn residents against jury duty scams

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun officials are warning the public against jury duty scams.

According to County officials, there has been a rise in recent jury duty scams. Some Loudoun residents have fallen victim to fraudulent activity of individuals claiming to work for the courts or law enforcement who are telling them they haven’t reported for jury duty and to avoid penalties from the circuit court.

Gary Clemens, Clerk of the Circuit Court said, “When an individual calls claiming to be a Sherriff’s Deputy or law enforcement official, no one in that capacity has the authority to call an individual to report that they didn’t report for jury service. People having to pay a fine or a fee, that simply will not happen.”

Clemens reminds residents that currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no jury trials are being conducted. Jury trials are not scheduled to begin again until at least January 2021.

Officials encourage residents to write down the phone number that appears on their caller id and contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021 or file a report online at sheriff.loudoun.gov/reportonline.