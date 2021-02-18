Loudoun officials urge residents to delay travel plans

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — With icy conditions throughout Northern Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff Office is urging residents to delay their travel plans.

During this latest winter storm, Virginia State Police Troopers have responded to 270 traffic crashes and 165 disabled vehicles between midnight to 11 am on Thursday. Loudoun Officials have partnered with VDOT-NOVA to treat and clear roadways to keep drivers safe.

LT. Andrew Johnson, Loudoun County Sheriff Office said, “If you do have to get on the roadways and drive we ask that you remove all snow and ice from your vehicles, and that doesn’t include just windows. We ask that you remove the ice and snow from your headlights, your hood, and even your roof. When you’re driving on primary and secondary roads please be careful it’s very icy out and we ask that you be aware of those conditions.”

Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.