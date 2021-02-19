Loudoun officials urge residents to be aware of contractor scams

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — With warmer weather on the way, Loudoun County Sheriff officials are warning residents to be aware of contractor scams.

LCSO is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau to remind residents to use caution when hiring a home improvement contractor. Home improvement scams can start off with a knock on your door, a flyer, or an ad. They can sometimes lead to a contractor offering a low price or another common hook when the scammer claims to be working in your neighborhood on another project.

The Better Business Bureau warns residents to watch out for red flags and they advise saying no to cash deals, asking for references, getting a written contract, and knowing the law.