Loudoun nonprofits, and churches are encouraged to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Government is encouraging churches and non-profits to apply for the American Rescue Plan Act funds starting Monday.

The $2.5 million dollar funding will support organizations that are working through the negative impacts of COVID-19. Organizations like “Women Giving Back” which help women and families in need are some of the many foundations in the county that will be utilizing this grant program.

Megan Cox with program evaluation and research for Loudoun County said, “We’re providing as much as we can, to as many as we can. Successful applicants will receive funding by the end of July till early August and we have a webinar scheduled for June 30th.”

Cox told WDVM that priority will be given to those organizations that continue to experience and demonstrate COVID-19-related changes in services that provide direct, life-sustaining assistance, with a focus on recovery and sustainability.

The deadline to apply is 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28.