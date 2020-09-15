Loudoun non-profits and faith based organizations can apply for round 2 of CARES Act funding

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun non-profits and faith-based organizations have the opportunity to receive assistance through the second round of CARES Act funding.

Loudoun County is allocating $2.25 million dollars for eligible non-profits and faith-based organizations that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said they look forward to an expanded pool of applicants, due to the many applications received during round 1.

Megan Cox, Program Evaluation and Research, Loudoun County Department of Finance & Budget said the criteria is,

Are in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

Can provide proof of nonprofit status.

Can provide copies of IRS Form 990 for the past three years.

Can demonstrate their services have been affected by COVID-19.

The county will accept funding requests for these programs according to officials.

Emergency Food Assistance Program : This program is an extension of the Food Assistance Program that began in April. Organizations may request funding for the purchase of food and food delivery expenses.

: This program is an extension of the Food Assistance Program that began in April. Organizations may request funding for the purchase of food and food delivery expenses. COVID-19 Service Expansion Program: This program provides funds to organizations that demonstrate they have significantly expanded their services due to COVID-19.

Nonprofit Service Interruption Program: This program provides funds to organizations that can demonstrate they have had to interrupt their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonprofit Service Continuity: This program provides funds to organizations that can demonstrate that their level of services and residents served have been maintained at a consistent, stable level but have had unexpected costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be available online starting Thursday, September 17th and the deadline to apply is Wednesday, September 30th.