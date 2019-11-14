Live Now
Loudoun non-profit grant application is now open

These grant funds help us to enable the non profits in our community to really serve the means of Loudoun residents

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County opened its grant application process for nonprofits so they can better help residents in need.

According to officials, areas of need in the county include prevention and self-sufficiency, crisis intervention and diversion, improved quality of human services, and long term support for individuals who battle with staying healthy and remaining independent in the community.
These grants will be approved by the board of supervisors.

Shalom Black, grant program manager said “What we’re really trying to do is collaborate with these excellent organizations that are providing the best services to our residents we know that we can’t do it all alone and so these grant funds help us to enable the non profits in our community to really serve the means of Loudoun residents.”

Loudoun County will be holding an application development workshop for interested applicants on November 15.

