Loudoun NAACP outlines conciliation terms in response to Loudoun County school system’s segregation apology

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun NAACP has come out with a list of “terms for conciliation” to address systemic racism in the school system.

The organization released an eight-page document outlining these terms to improve racial diversity in the schools and to eliminate racism.

The Loudoun NAACP called on the school district to “eliminate unlawful discrimination and harassment in LCPS, including racially motivated incidents occurring in school.”

The document requested that the school system eliminate standardized tests for entry into Loudoun County’s gifted and talented programs, as well as implementing a lottery system to allow more diversity in the schools.

These requests come after Loudoun County Public Schools released a video in September apologizing to the black community for county officials who fought against desegregation of schools back in the 1950s and 1960s.

The terms also mention changing the curriculum, saying in the terms that the school should reform the curriculum:

“Review and revise as necessary, the textbook and materials used for lesson planning related to the history and experiences of Black/African-American minority groups,” said the document. “The goal is to select reading materials and lesson plans that are culturally sensitive to Black/African-Americans that tend to be marginalized.”

The proposed conciliation terms come on the heels of similar proposed admissions reform to Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax County. FCPS is also considering waiving an admissions test, as well as implementing a lottery admissions system.

The organization also suggested an online bias reporting system, where students can report safety concerns or student fears of retaliation.

For more on the proposed terms, read the full document here.