Loudoun Medical Reserve Corps seek more volunteers during COVID-19 pandemic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Medical Reserve Corps is seeking additional volunteers during COVID-19 pandemic.

County officials said the Loudoun Medical Reserve Corps is in need of more volunteers who will play a role in protecting the community’s health during the Coronavirus and beyond. Officials said there is a need for both medical and non-medical personnel such as doctors, physician assistants, dentists, veterinarians. Non-medical volunteers can be used for language translation, logistics support, staffing the information line, performing clinical roles and other non-medical functions.

Loudoun County’s Health Director, David Goodfriend said,

“Loudoun Medical Reserve Corps volunteers have been working every day, seven days a week for the last five months. with society reopening and many of these folks now going back to work, the more people who can volunteer, whether they’re medical or non-medical, the better.”

County officials estimate that since the pandemic began, Loudoun MRC personnel have volunteered more than 7,400 hours, providing cost savings to the county of more than $200,000.

