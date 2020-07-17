Loudoun Medical Reserve Corps seek more volunteers during COVID-19 pandemic

Virginia

"Loudoun Medical Reserve Corps volunteers have been working every day, seven days a week for the last five months"

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Medical Reserve Corps is seeking additional volunteers during COVID-19 pandemic.

County officials said the Loudoun Medical Reserve Corps is in need of more volunteers who will play a role in protecting the community’s health during the Coronavirus and beyond. Officials said there is a need for both medical and non-medical personnel such as doctors, physician assistants, dentists, veterinarians. Non-medical volunteers can be used for language translation, logistics support, staffing the information line, performing clinical roles and other non-medical functions.

Loudoun County’s Health Director, David Goodfriend said,

“Loudoun Medical Reserve Corps volunteers have been working every day, seven days a week for the last five months. with society reopening and many of these folks now going back to work, the more people who can volunteer, whether they’re medical or non-medical, the better.”

County officials estimate that since the pandemic began, Loudoun MRC personnel have volunteered more than 7,400 hours, providing cost savings to the county of more than $200,000.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories