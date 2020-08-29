Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown receives $20,000 grant from Governor Northam

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Friday Governor Northam announced that Loudoun County will be receiving a $20,000 Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Grant (AFID) to support the Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown Marketplace.

The marketplace was originally launched in April as a socially distant, convenient system for consumers to shop from local farmers.

This grant will allow the Marketplace to add more vendors and increase online marketing,

“So we’re really responding to the customer expectation at this point. So we saw this before there was a health crisis, but people sort of live in an Amazon culture nowadays… I really think that the Loudoun Made, Loudoun Now Marketplace is the response to that and we’re all hopeful that the end of this health crisis is right around the corner” said Brian Tinsman, Marketing and Communications Manager, Virginia Economic Development.

The local agriculture market is a vital component of Loudoun’s economy. The Marketplace provides a direct link for consumers to find and purchase from farmers.

“At a time when restaurants, hotels and other bulk buyers were unable to make wholesale purchases from farms, the Marketplace gave Loudoun farms access to a retail audience.” stated Loudoun’s Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer.

Currently, 40 vendors provide 600 products on the Marketplace. Loudoun County thinks this platform has the potential to be successful for years to come due to the consumer-demand market.

To purchase from the Marketplace, visit their website here.