Loudoun hosts Arbor Day Photo Contest

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — In honor of Virginia Arbor Day on April 30, Loudoun County is hosting its annual photo contest where residents are encouraged to submit a photo of a single tree or group of trees within the County. This year’s theme is “Trees That Make Me Feel Happy.”

Contest Rules

Entries must be a photo of a single tree or group of trees that are in Loudoun County,

The photos must have been taken by the entrant. There is a limit of two entries per person.

Only digital pictures will be accepted. JPEGs are acceptable. High-resolution photos are encouraged.

Email photos to Loudoun County Urban Forester Kyle Dingus of the Department of Building and Development at kyle.dingus@loudoun.gov.

Include the photographer’s contact information (name, phone number and email) as well as the approximate location of the tree and tree species, if known, and a brief explanation of why the photographer is thankful for the tree or trees in the photo.

Awards will be distributed to the top three photos. The winners will be notified the week of April 12. Photos will not be returned and will become the property of the Loudoun County Arbor Day Committee.

For more information about the history of Arbor Day, click here.