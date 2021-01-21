Loudoun Fire Marshal’s continue to investigate Sterling Arsons

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating recent arsons.

Fire Marshal’s are seeking answers for the most recent fire that happened just last week on 45781 Maries road, and prior to that, a fire that happened on June 10th. Officials said the fire on Maries road engulfed a barn that had been used for storage before being abandoned.

Chief Keith Johnson, Loudoun County Combined Fire& Rescue System said, “They have identified and interviewed several suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing. At this time I’m not able to provide any type of age or number of suspects at this point but they are working on leads we have that.”

Anyone with video or pictures of either fire is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s office at 703-737-8600 or via email atDutyFM@Loudoun.gov.