Loudoun Fire and Rescue department continue to highlight fire prevention month

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — October is fire prevention month, and although it is coming to a close Loudoun Fire and Rescue is continuing to raise awareness.

Loudoun Fire and Rescue department put a twist on things this year, raising awareness virtually for their “Super Safe Campaign.” Officials said to help children understand the importance of fire prevention, they implemented games, videos, and activities. Officials said adults should change out the smoke alarms in their homes every 10 years.

Lisa Braun-Montalvo, Public Education Manager, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said, “I would like to encourage people to our website that has those virtual materials that they can access including our interactive zine, we want to encourage people to check that out. We encourage people to check those smoke alarms make sure they’re working properly, if you need to check the battery do that, smoke alarms get old after 10 years and need to be replaced. Just make sure you talk about a home escape plan with your family.”

Officials said generally with this month’s outreach efforts, they have not seen an increase of home fires in the county recently.