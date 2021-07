LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Loudoun County deputy has been placed on leave after he was arrested by the Leesburg Police Department for driving while intoxicated.

Ishmael Haimerl, 26, from Lovettsville, was charged for a DWI crash that occurred on July 17. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Haimerl was off duty and driving his own vehicle at the time of the crash.

Haimerl has been placed on administrative leave with pay as an internal investigation is conducted.