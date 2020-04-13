Loudoun County’s small business owners are struggling to get loans

Wexton surveyed nearly 200 small business owners and said the answers were alarming: only 12 had received confirmation that their PPP loans had been approved.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia’s 10th congressional district has more small businesses than any other district in the Commonwealth of Virginia. On Monday afternoon Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and the Washington Metropolitan Area district director of the Small Business Administration answered small business owners’ questions regarding the CARES Act and small business loans.

The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to allow businesses to keep their employees on their payroll, instead of laying them off, by paying their wages in full and an additional 25 percent coverage for overhead expenses like rent or utilities. But the process is confusing.

“There’s a lack of information about, a) how to apply, b) once they apply, getting confirmation that their application has been received. The banks are dealing with the same kind of confusion; I mean, the Paycheck Protection Program is a brand new program so there’s a lot of challenges there but we’ll get through this together, hopefully,” Wexton said.

The CARES Act also includes the Economic Injury Disaster Loan emergency advance of up to $10,000 to private non-profits, veterans organizations, and small businesses with less than 500 employees. The loan advance doesn’t have to be repaid. Applicants are supposed to get funding in three business days.

Wexton surveyed nearly 200 small business owners and said the answers were alarming: only 12 had received confirmation that their PPP loans had been approved. Two had received funding. None had their EIDL loans approved.

“We all live in a 24/7 news cycle but some of these programs are so new and people feel like their experiences are unique, but [they’re] not,” said Wexton. “So I feel that it’s important that we get as much information out as possible of what’s going on at the federal level.”