Loudoun County’s most expensive park coming to Brambleton area

BRAMBLETON, Va. (WDVM) — Construction is underway to build Loudoun County’s biggest and most expensive park. By 2020, the Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services will turn 257 acres of the Brambleton Area into 17 athletic fields, a nature center, an off-leash dog area, tennis courts, a cricket pitch… and more.

“Over close to 70 acres are going to be left forested,” said Steve Torpy, director of Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. “So there’s going to be a lot of natural resource management that’s going to occur right next to all of the active recreation that’s planned for the facility as well.”

This $76 million project has been over 10 years in the making. For 10 years, this land went virtually untouched. Even as Brambleton became one of Loudoun’s fastest growing areas.

“With that type of growth that we’re experiencing and still experiencing today, acquiring public facilities is a very important thing and sometimes a very difficult thing,” said Torpy.

And for the department, it wasn’t too difficult. A family of farmers occupied the land from 1950 to the early 1990’s. Mr. Hal Hanson turned it over with one condition: “They wanted to make sure that the county used it for a park and part of that negotiation was that we were going to honor the Hanson family by naming it after them,” said Torpy.