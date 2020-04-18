Loudoun County YMCA gives out activity packs for kids

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Friday morning, the Loudoun County YMCA distributed 200 activity packs for the kids in the area.

The packs were filled with arts and crafts supplies, board games, card games, books, sports balls, jump ropes, bubbles, and other fun activities to keep the children active during the COVID-19 pandemic. The activity packs were donated by the YMCA Loudoun County Volunteer Board and Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg.

“It is very important to us that we make sure we are still engaging with all of our families,” said Robert Blakely, Associate Executive Director for YMCA Loudoun County. “We felt like it was just something we can do to show that we are still here for them.”

The Loudoun County YMCA is looking to do their next activity pack distribution in May.