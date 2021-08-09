Loudoun County works to rename Kephart Bridge Landing

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is asking residents to submit recommendations for renaming Kephart Bridge Landing in Leesburg.

In the 19th century, George Kephart was part of the largest slave-trading enterprise. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has developed a work plan to implement changes to the confederate and segregationist symbols to change the name of Kephart Bridge Landing.

According to park and rec officials, they have been directed to submit a new name for the landing. They’re taking requests up until September 3rd and those will be submitted to the Board of Supervisors by the end of September.