Loudoun County woman victimized in bitcoin scam

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County authorities are sending out a warning after a local woman fell victim to a bitcoin scam.

According to police, a victim reported she was contacted by a man claiming to be a federal agent. The suspect convinced the victim that there were warrants out for her arrest and if she didn’t provide him money she would be taken into custody. The victim withdrew money from her bank and deposited the funds into a bitcoin ATM at the suspect’s request before realizing it was a scam.

Matt Bressler, Sergeant for Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said “If you get a phone call from someone reporting to be a Federal Agency, Federal Agent, and they demand immediate payment hang up the phone. If they want immediate payment and there asking you to go out and get gift cards, hang up the phone. Under no circumstances will the IRS, Social Security, Loudoun County Sheriff Office tell you that you need to go out and get a gift card or Bitcoin for any purpose.”

Officials say, companies and government agencies will not contact you demanding immediate payment by money cards.