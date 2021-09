LOUDOUN COUNTY (WDVM) — A Loudoun County woman is dead after a boating accident in North Carolina’s Outer Banks (OBX). 29-year-old Brandi Cash died Monday when the 21-foot skiff she rented ran aground on a sand shoal.

OBX officials said that Cash was thrown from her boat and then run over by it, dying from her injuries. They said that inexperience and dangerous waters could also be contributing factors.

The incident is still under investigation.