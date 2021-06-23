Loudoun County welcomes new chief equity officer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Carl A. Rush has been selected as the new Loudoun County Chief Equity Officer.

The new position aims to improve “community safety, access to health and human services, education, equal employment and affordable housing” by promoting diversity and equity, a release said.

County Administrator Tim Hemstreet praised Rush’s “experience in the principles and practices of diversity, equity and inclusion” in announcing the appointment, adding that Rush will help the county in its equity work with other local governments.

Rush’s appointment is effective July 8, 2021.