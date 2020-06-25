Loudoun County treasurer says he is staying in office after insensitive social media post

"It was not my finest moment and I know that there's been concerns," he said.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County’s Treasurer said he is remaining in office after a racially insensitive social media post.

Roger Zurn held a news conference Thursday to discuss his recent Facebook post that was quickly deleted. Zurn made a joke, following Quaker Oats’ announcement that Aunt Jemima’s maple syrup and pancake mix will get a new image and name. The image of the “Mammy” has been branded on Quaker Oats products for years and it has been seen as a racist stereotype dating back to slavery.

Zurn said, “It was not my finest moment and I know that there’s been concerns about other Facebook post as well. I hope that those of you who know me, and know the work that I have done in this County, and who have seen me work across the often device aisle of politics know my heart.”

Although the board room wasn’t fully packed for the press conference, Zurn’s supporters came and listened, and said they will continue to support him.

