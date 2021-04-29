Loudoun County Transit will resume fare collection May 3

Loudoun County Transit will resume fare collection on all bus routes on Monday, May 3, 2021.

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Loudoun county transit will resume full fares on all transportation services this upcoming Monday.

If you’ve been riding Loudon County buses during the pandemic, you might have noticed you don’t have to pay a bus fare. Starting Monday, you’ll have to start paying a fare again.

To find the full list of fare prices, click this link here.

The Services Division Manager for Loudon County, Scott Gross, said fares were paused to protect drivers and passengers during the pandemic.

“The initial reason for stopping collecting fares was the safety of the drivers,” said Gross. “You know, when you have a farebox it’s about a foot, foot and a half from the drivers, and the passengers coming climbing onto the buses are actually face to face with the drivers. “

One new feature now included in local Loudoun County bus routes is the touch-less pay system using a smart trip card. However, this is an existing feature for other transit.