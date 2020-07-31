Loudoun County to receive an additional $36 million in CARES Act funding

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County is receiving additional aid for coronavirus recovery.

This is the second wave of funds the county is getting, after initially receiving $6 million back in the beginning of June.

The CARES Act aid will go towards expenses incurred during the pandemic. The money must be spent by the end of the year and cannot go towards filling gaps in the county’s budget.

Governor Ralph Northam said that the extra funding is an exciting step in the right direction during his COVID press conference on Tuesday.

“With this distribution, localities now have many more funds to do important work and they are responsible for spending and distributing it to address COVID-19.”

According to Chair Phyllis J. Randall, the money will primarily be focused on COVID-19 testing, supporting local businesses and the county’s rental assistance program.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM