Loudoun County to extend Crosstrail Boulevard

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Commuters will soon have an alternate option to get from Sycolin Road to Route 7 and back.

On Thursday, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and the Town of Leesburg broke ground on a project that will extend Crosstrail Boulevard from Kincaid Boulevard to Russell Branch Parkway SE. The new segment will be a four-lane, divided road. A 115-foot long bridge will carry Crosstrail Boulevard over the W&OD Trail Regional Park.

“We don’t want to inundate our neighborhoods with traffic, but we wanted to make sure that we had the opportunity to have an alternate route so that people at Route 7 can come to the stadium or come to this part of the park,” said Town of Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk.

This $50 million project is one of a series of road projects that have been in the works since 2010. Much of it will be funded by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.