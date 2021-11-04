Loudoun County to begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11-years-old against COVID-19

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County will start vaccinating children ages 5 to 11-years-old with the Pfizer COVID-19 shot starting Friday, Nov. 5.

The county says appointments can be scheduled starting Thursday. To find an appointment click here.

Vaccines will take place at Loudoun County’s Dulles Town Center vaccine site. The first available appointments will be on Friday (Nov. 5) and Saturday (Nov. 6) from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment for children in the 5 to 11 age group, select the clinic called, “Ages 5-11 COVID-19 Vaccinations – Loudoun”. Parents or guardians must accompany individuals under the age of 18 to appointments.

The Virginia Department of Health’s approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 shot for children of this age group comes after authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Director of the Loudoun County Health Department, Dr. David Goodfriend. said this authorization of the vaccine is an important milestone especially impacting the safety of school environments.

“Beginning to vaccinate children under the age of 12 is an important milestone in the pandemic as this will help to further slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, improve the safety of the school environment and ultimately bring an end to the pandemic,” said Dr. Goodfriend. “The vaccine is proven safe and effective in this age group, so I encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated before the upcoming holidays when family and friends often gather indoors, which increases the risk of exposure to and spread of the virus.”

For anyone who may need assistance making an appointment or those without internet access can call the COVID-19 Information Line at 703-737-8300 between 9:00 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition to the 5 to 11 age group, here’s a list of who else can get a vaccine in the county: